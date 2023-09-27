Netflix unveils first look at Hayley Atwell's Lara Croft in Tomb Raider anime

Welcome to the jungle – we have our first official look at Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, a new anime from Netflix, which was unveiled during the streamer's DROP 01 virtual event.

The new clip, which is less than a minute long, doesn't give much away. We see Lara with her bow and arrow, running through the jungle, and abseiling into a cave. We also see glimpses of fire and a mysterious drawing on the cave wall, before we see Lara head-on as she shoots an arrow at an unknown target.

The series, first announced back in 2021, is set after the events of the Tomb Raider video game survivor trilogy, with the teaser hinting at character crossovers. Lara looks at a framed photo of a group, which includes Jonah the fisherman and the rest of the Yamatai gang from the video game, which was another exploration of the character's origins.

Per the official synopsis, "the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine's next chapter as she takes on the role of the iconic tomb raider that she is destined to become." Tasha Huo, who previously worked as a writer on the Netflix series The Witcher: Blood Origin, is on board as showrunner. Mission: Impossible and Agent Carter star Hayley Atwell is voicing Lara Croft, but other casting details are still being kept under wraps.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will arrive on Netflix in 2024.