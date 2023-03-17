Nancy Meyers' star-studded Netflix rom-com might get revived by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is in talks to pick up Nancy Meyers' next big rom-com, following Netflix’s decision to shelve the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the studio is eyeing the star-studded title, which was looking to feature the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson, and Michael Fassbender, after the filmmaker and the streaming platform clashed over its budget.

Meyers was allegedly pushing for $150 million, $80 million of which would be split between her and its cast, while Netflix didn’t want to go above $130 million. THR states that while Warner Bros. may not be able to meet Meyers’ demands on budget, it’s intrigued by the prospect of releasing a ready-made title with an A-List line-up and that "generous backends could end up on the table".

First announced in April 2022, the movie, which is being referred to as Paris Paramount for now, is geared up to be semi-autobiographical on Meyers' part, as it charts the rollercoaster relationship between a young writer-director and a producer, who fall in and out of love with one another while regularly crossing paths in Hollywood. Meyers, who has two children with writer-producer Charles Shyer, remains on board to write, direct, and produce the project. Her filmography includes It's Complicated, The Parent Trap, Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday, and The Intern.

