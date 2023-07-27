My Time at Sandrock devs are making a Nioh-style action-RPG now

The studio behind My Time at Sandrock is doing something wildly different for its next game.

The God Slayer was just announced earlier today at PlayStation's China Hero Project, a games incubation project aimed to help developers in China. We're going to hazard a guess that from one look at the game below, you probably wouldn't associate it with cozy RPG sim My Time at Sandrock.

(Image credit: Pathea Games via GamerSky)

But no, the two games are actually from the same developer. The God Slayer is described as an action-RPG at the China Hero Project where it was announced, and right now at least, it's in development exclusively for PS5, and a whole four years away from launching in 2027.

Pathea Games must have only relatively recently started development on The God Slayer, if it's still four years away. Additionally, the fact that the new game was announced at a games incubation event could mean it's being developed by a relatively small team, looking to beef up their numbers over the coming months.

From the looks of the image above, The God Slayer has flashes of Team Ninja's Nioh about it. It looks like we'll be going up against some pretty beastly foes, perhaps even in the distant past, if the scenery surrounding the characters is anything to go by.

My Time at Sandrock isn't even out yet - it's been in early access for over a year now, with a full release slated for September 26 later this year. The sequel to My Time at Portia has been in the playtesting phase for a long time, but if you want to get a taste of what Pathea Games is capable of before The God Slayer arrives, you might want to check it out.

