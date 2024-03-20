My favorite gaming mouse is finally under $100

I first got my hands on the Razer Viper V2 Pro nearly two years ago, and since then it hasn't left my desk. The superlight pointer maintains the classic Viper form factor that served the series so well since it first tackled the FPS market, while packing a super slick sensor and crisp, tactile click switches. On top of all that, it's finally hit a two-figure price thanks to Amazon's Spring Sale.

You'll find both the black and white Vipers available for $99.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon right now, a record breaking discount that shaves $50 off the original MSRP. That's the cheapest I've ever seen the high-end mouse go - and it's an absolute steal.

For reference, the Razer Viper V2 Pro barely dipped below $125 until last November, when we first started seeing those numbers sitting between $110 and $120. That means you're saving an extra $10 more than ever before here. Considering this is one of the best gaming mouse models on the market, that's pretty good going. For reference, the previous generation Razer Viper Ultimate is only now down to $94.99, though that model does come with a wireless charging dock.

Razer Viper V2 Pro | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRazer-HyperSpeed-Wireless-Gaming-Mouse%2Fdp%2FB09VCR969M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Razer Viper V2 Pro has just hit a record low price in Amazon's Spring Sale. That means you can now grab the superlight FPS style pointer for just a hair under $100 - impressive considering we've only ever seen it at $110 before. Buy it if: ✅ You play competitively

✅ You prefer a lighter weight

✅ You use a fingertip grip Don't buy it if: ❌ You play MMO and MOBA games

❌ You use a palm grip Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Frazer-viper-v2-pro-lightweight-wireless-optical-gaming-mouse-with-80-hour-battery-life-black%2F6502754.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Best Buy: $99.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRazer-Viper-V2-Pro-Optical-Wireless-Esports-Ultra-lightweight-Gaming-Mouse-Black%2F1487020482" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Walmart: $132.93

Should you buy the Razer Viper V2 Pro?

(Image credit: Future)

The Razer Viper V2 Pro has been sitting pretty at the top of our gaming mouse rankings since it came out - and with good reason. This is a super slick pointer, with comfortable - though low profile - design, an incredibly speedy sensor and a lightweight form factor to match. If you're on the hunt for a competitive FPS-first gaming mouse, I'd recommend heading straight to Amazon for this particular offer.

Like most FPS mice, though, the V2 Pro only comes with two side buttons and that flatter body shape might not be comfortable if you don't employ a more competitive fingertip style grip. I still get on well with the device for everyday work and slower games, but if you're investing solely in a more measured MMO experience there's another offer that might be better suited.

(Image credit: Future)

The Corsair Darkstar Wireless is a newer release that's also taking part in Amazon's Spring Sale. The multi-buttoned device has dropped from $169.99 to $139.99 this week, in a return to its lowest price yet. I'd recommend anyone looking to experiment with more macro controls opt for the Darkstar instead, or if you simply prefer a more relaxed palm grip with extra dome support during play.

More of today's best gaming mouse deals

If you're after a lower final price, it's worth noting that Amazon has plenty of cheap gaming mouse deals on the shelves right now. You'll find some of my favorite runners up and their lowest prices from across the web just below.

We're also rounding up all the best wireless gaming mouse models and finding the best left-handed gaming mouse as well. If you're kitting out a full setup, check out the best gaming keyboards on the market.