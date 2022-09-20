MultiVersus is getting Rick and Morty's eccentric scientist "very soon"

It looks like Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty fame is coming to MultiVersus in the very near future.

MultiVersus is hot property right now, and rightly so. The game lets you battle it out Smash-Bros style with all manner of famous faces from the world of Warner Bros. and answers all important questions like who would win in a fight, Batman or Buggs Bunny? The brawler currently has 19 playable characters, with another in the form of Rick Sanchez from the animated series Rick and Morty set to be added to the mix "very soon".

Clearly keen for the arrival of the eccentric scientist, one fan recently tweeted, "Will we get Rick this week or will we have to wait even longer for that??". The official MultiVersus Twitter account (opens in new tab) replied with, "The smartest man in the universe is coming very soon", and a winky face emoji.

Will we get Rick this week or will we have to wait even longer for that?? Just curious since I wanna know if it is every second week or whether that is just a myth or not ^w^;September 19, 2022 See more

Since the release of MultiVersus, its roster has been expanded with the likes of LeBron James and, more recently, Gremlins' adorable little Mogwai, Gizmo. Morty also joined the game late last month as part of Season 1. So far, we don't know precisely where Rick will fall into the release schedule, but as new character rotations usually happen every two weeks, we shouldn't have too long a wait for the eponymous character to make an appearance.

The free-to-play brawler managed to pass 10 million players just a few weeks after launch, and it's got the potential to become increasingly more popular. According to the individual who originally leaked the game, characters such as the Joker, Fred Flintstone, Daenerys Targaryen, and Ted Lasso could be on the way.

