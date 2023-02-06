MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One explained - story, what to buy, and more

If you're feeling a bit lost when it comes to Phyrexia: All Will Be One, don't stress - we've got you covered with everything you need to know about this Magic: The Gathering set here. That includes what makes it unique compared to other sets, new gameplay, and when it's due to hit shelves.

For new players, we've also got the lowdown on what Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs are available… and which ones you should buy. Are you better off grabbing a prebuilt Commander deck or opting for booster packs?

No matter what, you'll find offers on the latest edition to one of the best card games below. If any discounts exist, our bargain-hunting software will post them further down the page.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One - essential info

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

What is Phyrexia: All Will Be One? This is the first Magic: The Gathering set of 2023, and it revolves around the franchise's long-term villains - the robotic Phyrexians. They've been part of the franchise for decades and want to convert (or 'Compleat') everything into biomechanical hybrids that exist to serve Phyrexia. Think of them like a fantasy version of Star Trek's Borg. In terms of gameplay, Phyrexia: All Will Be One stands out because it reintroduces Poison to the game. It also adds the 'Toxic' and 'Corrupted' effects. You can see what those do below.

New gameplay in Phyrexia: All Will Be One While the set's eerie theme helps it stand out, the addition of Poison, Toxic, and Corrupted effects give the cards their distinct flavor.



- Poison: A controversial mechanic returns for Phyrexia: All Will Be One. If players get 10 'Poison Counters' (usually as a result of the 'Toxic' ability listed below), they instantly lose the game.

- Toxic: Cards with this ability add Poison Counters to a player when attacking them. The number of Poison Counters they inflict varies from card to card. As such, blocking those creatures or breaking through to an opponent becomes the priority when playing with or against Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

- Corrupted: This effect makes some abilities more powerful if your opponent has a certain number of Poison Counters. The more Poison Counters you've got, the harder rivals can hit you.

Phyrexia: All Will Be one release date & schedule The physical version of Phyrexia: All Will Be One arrives this February 10. However, the digital equivalent for MTG Arena is coming out slightly earlier on February 7. It's the end of a long preview cycle; stories based on the set landed on January 12, and card sneak-peeks began to appear from January 17. Pre-release events then ran between February 3 - 9.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One - what to buy

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

As with most MTG sets, there are different versions of Phyrexia: All Will Be One to choose from. Because these are used for different kinds of game (and that can be confusing enough in itself), we've tried to explain what it means here… including what you should buy to play.

(opens in new tab) Commander | Best for beginners

Phyrexia: All Will Be One is compatible with the 'Commander' multiplayer game type. This is perfect for beginners, mostly because you can get ready-made decks that are playable right out of the box.



Here's what you can get for the Commander game type:

Corrupting Influence (Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab))

Rebellion Rising (Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab))

(opens in new tab) Jumpstart | Best for quick games

If you want to play Magic but are put off by how expensive, complicated, and time-consuming it seems, Jumpstart is the answer. All you need to do is grab two packs, shuffle them, and go.



Here's what you can get for the Jumpstart game type:



Jumpstart Booster pack (Buy in-store)

Jumpstart Booster 3-pack (Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab))

Jumpstart Booster Box (Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab))

(opens in new tab) Standard | Best for experienced players

Because Phyrexia: All Will Be One is 'Standard legal', it can be used for the Standard one-on-one game type. To play, you'll need to build a deck of 60 cards using Booster packs or the bundle pictured here. However, you can't include more than four of the same card. (With the exception of Lands that power your abilities, anyway.)



Here's what you can buy for Standard games:



Bundle (Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab))

Compleat Edition Bundle (Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab))

Booster Box (Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab))

Collector Booster Box (Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab))

(opens in new tab) Draft Booster | Best for experts

If you play a lot of MTG at events or in-store, you might be interested in the Draft Booster game type. This is a more spontaneous kind of match where you'll create a deck of 40 cards by drawing from a shared pool of Draft Booster packs. These are designed with drafting in mind, so aren't suitable for Standard, Collector, or Jumpstart sessions.



Here's what you can buy for Draft Booster games:



Draft Booster pack (Buy in-store)

Draft Booster 3-pack (Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab))

Draft Booster Box (Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab))

Phyrexia: All Will Be One story

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

The robotic Phyrexians are MTG's biggest villains, and they've only grown in power since being introduced in the '90s. Namely, they've spent the past year infiltrating Magic's best-loved Plane, converting high-profile characters, and leaving chaos wherever they go. As such, All Will Be One sees a desperate raid on the Phyrexian homeworld in an attempt to stop their invasion across the Multiverse.

The odds are stacked against these heroes. The world of Phyrexia is split into multiple levels like hell from Dante's Inferno, and they're ruled over by factions inspired by the color types of Magic: The Gathering. Each group has a unique flavor as a consequence (the fires of industry for red, cold science for blue, etc), but they are all ruled by the manipulative Elesh Norn. She's that boomerang-headed lady you'll see on a lot of this set's promotional material.

During press previews, Wizards of the Coast was clear that the Compleation process isn't reversible

This so-called 'Mother of Machines' has already shown why she isn't to be trifled with; some of MTG's best-known faces have fallen to Phyrexian Compleation already. That includes Jace Beleren, arguably the poster boy for MTG. And seeing as the process is permanent, it's a pretty big deal (during press previews, developer Wizards of the Coast was clear that Compleation isn't reversible… for now, anyway.)

The Phyrexian story will come to an end in the next set, March of the Machine, due this coming April.

For all of the official short stories, head over to the official website (opens in new tab).

Phyrexia: All Will Be One deals

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Our price-matching software is always on the lookout for savings, and we've tasked it with keeping an eye on Phyrexia: All Will Be One reductions. You'll see the best current price displayed below.

For more tabletop shenanigans, don't miss the best board games, these essential board games for adults, and must-have board games for 2 players.