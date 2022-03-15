Marvel's next big Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel gets release date and trailer

Disney and Marvel Studios have unveiled the official trailer for Ms. Marvel.

The new series follows Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American teen from Jersey City who looks up to Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel. Kamala struggles to fit in at school until she starts to gain her shape-shifting powers and become a superhero of her own.

Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala, and will reprise the role in The Marvels, a sequel to the Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel film. Ms. Marvel marks the first Marvel property to focus on a Muslim character, opening the door for more representation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series is created and executive produced by Bisha K. Ali, who previously worked as a writer on Loki, and based on the original character created by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie. Kamala made her debut as the new Ms. Marvel in Captain Marvel #14.

More follows.