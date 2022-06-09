Ms. Marvel hidden QR code leads fans to a free Kamala Khan comic – here's where to find it

Ms. Marvel episode 1 is full of fun blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments as Avengers fan Kamala Khan conjures up a plan to win the cosplay competition at an out-of-town superhero convention. There's a tribute to Black Widow and Iron Man, a nod to her embiggen powers from the comics, and a hidden QR code that leads viewers who scan it to a free comic.

The eagle-eyed among us noticed the code during a scene involving Kamala (Iman Vellani) and her bestie Bruno (Matt Lintz), around 10 minutes and 15 seconds into 'Generation Why'. The pair are chit-chatting away in a Jersey City store, as Bruno shows off the airbrushing he's been doing on Kamala's Captain Marvel costume. After he wheels it over to catch the light, the code can be seen in the background, on an ATM machine.

The comic it links to is 'Ms. Marvel (2014) #1', the titular character's first issue of her solo series. In it, Kamala continues to get to grips with the fact that she's an Inhuman – and subsequently has powers – after being exposed to Terrigen Mist. It was written by G. Willow Wilson, who also gets a subtle shout-out in the first episode.

Fellow Disney Plus series Moon Knight snuck in several QR codes in its six-episode run, starting with 'Werewolf By Night' which directly inspired the Oscar Isaac-led show. It seems safe to assume that there will be more QR codes to look out for in further episodes of Ms. Marvel, too.

Ms. Marvel episode 1 is available to stream on Disney Plus now. Episode 2 is set to release on Wednesday, June 15. In the meantime, why not check out our roundup of best Disney Plus shows if you're in need of some viewing inspiration.