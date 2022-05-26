First Ms. Marvel reactions are comparing the new series to Spider-Man

The first reactions for Ms. Marvel are in – and those who've had an advanced look at the new Disney Plus series are full of praise.

The show sees Iman Vellani star as Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel, a Pakistani-American teenage girl living in Jersey City. Obsessed with superheroes, she's dealing with the trials and tribulations of being 16 – until she gains some powers of her own.

"I've seen the first episode of #MsMarvel and spoiler free - I love this show. It is everything I could have wanted. I say this a lot about our girl Kamala Khan, but I've literally never felt so seen. But like me... specifically. Iman Vellani is a DELIGHT. Put her in everything," said (opens in new tab) writer Preeti Chhibber.

"I want to say very briefly the way the culture is integrated is one of my favorite things -- it's not there to be discussed or liked or disliked, it's a fact. Just a part of her life. And that's how it's treated. I loved seeing it," she added (opens in new tab).

"Watched the first two eps of #MsMarvel and the Muslim-American culture is rich!" said (opens in new tab) critic Hanna Flint. "Visually has a lot to thank Spider-Verse/Mitchell vs Machine for, but the writing is whipsmart, funny, and Bisha K. Ali brings a very specific South Asian understanding to tie it all together."

"I've never loved a character like I do Kamala Khan. She's charismatic, smart, funny & adorable. Her family is so lovable. The dynamic is amazing. The animation & graphics are so fun. Into The Spiderverse vibes. Kamala Khan is going to be HUGE," said (opens in new tab) journalist Laura Sirikul.

"Here's some good news: I'm LOVING #MsMarvel so far after the first 2 episodes. It's a big, colorful coming-of-age story that reminds me of #SpiderMan in tone. Lots of MCU fandom woven in, plus some surprising connections to... well, you'll see. Terrific direction & writing, too," said (opens in new tab) Fandango editor Erik Davis.

"The #MsMarvel pilot episode caught me by surprise in the best ways," tweeted (opens in new tab) journalist Charles Murphy. "It’s as close as we’ve come in the MCU to comic book pages coming to life. It’s inventive, bright & a ton of fun. My strong feeling is that teens are going to fall in love with this show. I know my kids will."