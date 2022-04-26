More Pokemon Scarlet and Violet news could be coming soon via a new Nintendo mailing list

More Pokemon Scarlet and Violet news could be on the way sooner than we think as Nintendo opens a game-specific mailing list.

As spotted by Destructoid , Nintendo has launched a new website specifically for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet . At the moment, there isn’t much on the site other than a newsletter sign-up to receive all the latest on the upcoming game. According to the website, inputting your email will guarantee you: "Emails about pre-orders and product news for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet."

This isn’t exactly a major development in terms of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but what it does show is that Nintendo is quietly working away on promotion for the new game and that news could be on its way sooner than originally expected.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet aren’t expected until "late 2022" but considering we are already in April, it’s fair to assume we are looking at maybe an October - December release date. That means promotion and pre-orders could start being rolled-out as soon as this summer. Of course, this is just a hopeful guess on our part but who can blame us when Nintendo has already described the game as a "new evolutionary step" in the Pokemon series ?

If you’re wondering what else is known about the gen 9 Pokemon game, let us catch you up. Originally announced during the Pokemon Presents in February of this year, so far we’ve been introduced to our three new starters grass-type Sprigatito, fire-type Fuecoco, and water-type Quaxly. We also got our first look at where this Pokemon adventure will be taking place with many fans theorising that we’ll be heading to Spain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.