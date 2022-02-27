Pokemon Scarlet and Violet dropping late 2022 with Gen 9

A second major Pokemon game in one year

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been announced as part of today's surprise Pokemon Direct, along with the first three Gen 9 Pokemon. The trio don't yet have names, but we're loving the duck in the Mario-esque hat. 

Capping off today's direct, the duo of games was revealed for a late 2022 drop on Nintendo Switch, and it looks to be offering a very similar open-world structure to January's Pokemon Legends Arceus.

However, unlike the early timeline slot for Pokemon Legends Arceus, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will offer a more modern storyline, complete with cities to accompany the more open, countryside areas. 

We got hints of what the world will look like, with the city area filled with color and flowers, with windmills adorning a hillside. It doesn't look to be a Pokemon region that we've seen before, so expect a brand new locale alongside those Gen 9 critters.

By the looks of some of the buildings in the teaser footage, it could well be an area that's based on Spain, as the church in the city definitely has a Sagrada Familia vibe to it. 

It's also certainly got a Mediterranean feel to some of the buildings too. 

