Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's Title Update 1 showcase is coming next week

A new livestream detailing what's coming in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's next big update is set to go live on Tuesday, August 9, at 7am PDT.

We already know that we'll get two new monsters - Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's Seething Bazelguese and Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate's Lucent Nargacuga - but the Twitch livestream, hosted by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Yoshitake Suzuki, will lift the lid on more details, including more info about new locale, Forlorn Arena.

"Tune in to the Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event for news on free Title Update 1, including Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bazelgeuse & more...," Capcom tweeted.

Beyond that Capcom has been pretty taciturn, so all eyes will be on Title Update 1 for more details about unannounced DLC cosmetics and those "other several other monsters" the developer has been teasing.

"I'll always have a soft spot for World and Iceborne since they brought Monster Hunter into the current generation, but I reckon Sunbreak is the superior mix of modernized combat and stylized presentation," Austin wrote in their feature about Monster Hunter's latest expansion (opens in new tab).

"It's got a lot of World's mechanics under the hood, but they've been embellished with much more color and flourish. I don't want to put it down, so I'm thrilled to see Capcom already planning multiple seasons of free updates packing rare and powered-up monsters. That means more gear to chase and more time trials to master, and I say bring it on. I could do this all day."

The latest update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak nerfed the attack and health of some Anomaly monsters (opens in new tab), and while many players welcome an easier introduction to the expansion's end-game grind, others are sad to see the challenge reduced.

"The team have adjusted the parameters of monsters encountered in early Anomaly Quests to allow for a smoother experience," the team explained at the time. "They will still provide a formidable and fun challenge, but be a little less daunting as you delve into your first endgame hunts!"