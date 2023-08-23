Modern Warfare 3's new Open Combat Missions sound like a speedrunner's dream: "What's the fastest I can do this?"

Activision has published a deep-dive blog and video on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's new "open combat missions," which are designed to diversify the main campaign with non-linear gameplay in addition to the usual cinematic levels.

The most comprehensive breakdown of the new feature so far goes over the myriad ways you'll be able to tackle these missions, including, but not limited to using stealth, "guns-a-blazing" style combat, using a loadout or picking up gear along the way, going on foot, parachuting in, using bodies of water to swim to objectives, using vehicles to get around and attack, and employing Killstreaks and interactive items.

Lead developer Sledgehammer Games adds, "the true number of options present to you is almost limitless, and only restricted by your tactical planning."

All of these options, not to mention the "variety of different ways" enemies will challenge you, make Modern Warfare 3's open combat missions ripe for an active speedrunning scene.

"You may even decide to challenge yourself on some of these," says associate director of level design Robert Pitts. "Like, 'What's the fastest I can do this?' or 'Can I just bring a knife to a gunfight?' and really push the bounds of what you can bring as a player."

Call of Duty already has a fairly active speedrunning scene, but Modern Warfare 3's open combat missions offer a lot more variety and player choice than previous games in the series, which could prove a winning formula for competitive players always keen on setting new records for weirdly specific accomplishments.

Whether or not you're the speedrunning type, Pitts said there's a "decent amount of replayability" in the new missions. "And when I say that, it's less about 'go through the entire game and start over and play it a second time. It's more about, within each mission, trying to experience it in different ways."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 hits PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on November 10.

For an early peak at the new non-linear gameplay, here's Modern Warfare 3's campaign debut featuring an open combat mission set in the original Warzone map Verdansk.