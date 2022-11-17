Modern Warfare 2's infamous UI is back again in Warzone 2

By Hirun Cryer
published

The community's concerns have reared their heads again

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's much-hated UI is rearing its ugly head once again in Warzone 2.0.

The new battle royale might've only just launched yesterday, but players are already sounding off about elements of the game. One such overriding opinion is that Warzone 2.0 has some pretty rough UI elements throughout its main menu systems, as you can see in the screenshot and post just below.

In the comments underneath the subreddit post, plenty of players are of a similar mindset. In fact, one common line of thought appears to be that Warzone 2.0's UI looks horribly similar to that of a streaming service like HULU, and not like, you know, an actual video game.

When Modern Warfare 2 first launched last month in October, players were similarly confused by the game's menu systems. Players just couldn't work out what the hell they were doing, or where they were meant to be going to drop into modes like the sequel's campaign or multiplayer.

In fact, some Modern Warfare 2 players even tried to fix the game's terrible UI themselves. A piece of concept art from one player hoped to demonstrate to Infinity Ward what players would ideally like the game's UI to resemble, with the backing of plenty of other players.

Not long after Modern Warfare 2 originally launched though, a report claimed Infinity Ward was already working in improving the UI for players. Here's hoping the development studio goes about improving the UI in Warzone 2.0 as well as in Modern Warfare 2. 

