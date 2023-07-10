Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded add The Boys characters this week

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded will add characters and map updates from The Boys, as well as a bunch of other newly revealed changes and additions, on Wednesday, July 12.

Activision has published a detailed breakdown of everything coming to both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with the mid-season update. The whole update is themed around the Amazon Prime series The Boys, with Operators inspired by characters from the show being added to battle royale and main multiplayer modes. That aside, the other highlights of the sweeping update include a 72-player Vondel battle royale, a new Gulag, the finale to the Special Ops Raid Atomgrad, and a new multiplayer map.

The Boys superheroes Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir are soon to become Operators in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, and they're bringing along limited themed Operator bundles, field upgrades, Diabolical Camo Challenges, and cosmetic map changes.

(Image credit: Activision)

The new and temporary Temp V grants one of four superpowers in your field upgrade slot when activated, but unlike normal field upgrades, once you use Temp V, you can then activate it any time you want. However, like other field upgrades, you'll lose it if you're eliminated. Also, if you pick up any other field upgrade while carrying Temp V, you'll lose it.

The four superpowers are the self-explanatory Charge Jump; Electric Shockwave, which can damage other players, AI, as well as vehicles and equipment; Laser Vision, which propels Operators into the air and fires off a beam that sears through enemy targets in whatever direction they're looking; and Teleport, which, again, is pretty straightforward. Temp V will be available for a limited time across all Warzone 2 playlists except for Ranked, although it'll be a lot rarer in DMZ than in battle royale modes.

Elsewhere in Warzone 2, 72-player battle royale is coming to Vondel. In the vague "launch window," there will be dedicated Quads, Trios, Duos, and Solos playlists, but otherwise it'll work just like any other battle royale map, complete with its own dedicated Gulag: the wine cellar and dungeon beneath the castle. The three-lane map is designed for 1v1 combat, with a circular structure containing an opening that faces the two main spawn points at its center just like the Gulag Showers map.

The mid-season update will also add a new map rotation system to Warzone 2 Resurgence modes, changing from Vondel to Ashika Island and vice versa for a given squad size after an amount of time specified in-game.

(Image credit: Activision)

Updates on the Modern Warfare 2 side of things look a little lighter, with by far the biggest addition being the new core 6v6 multiplayer map, Vondel Waterfront. As you might expect, this is the same map introduced in Season 4 for Warzone 2, but "adjusted for an optimized Multiplayer experience" in Modern Warfare 2.

While largely familiar, Vondel Waterfront does have some key differences compared to the Warzone map, namely these: The Waterfront District features four buildings instead of the ten in the Floating District, two of these traversable buildings have new coats of paint, the navigable waterways "have been streamlined for a more predictable flow," and there have been some minor architectural changes made." You can get the complete list of changes to the map here.

Elsewise, Modern Warfare 2 players can expect the aforementioned Raid finale, which will unlock a Farah operator skin upon completion, as well as the MX Guardian, a new fully-automatic 12-gauge shotgun with three rotating magazine tubes carrying five shells each.

It's possible that the mid-season update is light on Modern Warfare 2 content because the developers are hard at work on the yet unannounced Call of Duty 2023, whose release date was recently leaked by a federal judge.

