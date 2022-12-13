A new look at Mission: Impossible 7 is coming to IMAX screens this weekend

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is getting a special behind-the-scenes look in IMAX this weekend.

From December 15, those who are watching a movie in IMAX will be treated to another taste of Tom Cruise’s upcoming action movie. That’s perfect timing, then, with Avatar: The Way of Water hitting cinemas on Friday.

The 15-second teaser sees Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie standing on a ramp overlooking a sharp drop over a rock face.

Starting Thursday, December 15, head to your @IMAX theatre to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at #MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Then see the movie in theatres July 2023. pic.twitter.com/jFDazp6oiiDecember 12, 2022 See more

Whatever stunt-filled action we’ll see on the big screen this weekend, expect it to feature Tom Cruise in peak death-defying form. His previous tease, at this year’s CinemaCon, featured him delivering a speech to audiences while perched on a plane and flying over the Blyde River canyon in South Africa.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is reportedly set to be the first of a two-parter that will bring Ethan Hunt’s story to a close. Variety (opens in new tab) said the two movies will be a "culmination" of the iconic action series, which began back in 1996.

McQuarrie, meanwhile, is keen to dampen any expectation that Tom Cruise is saying goodbye to the role after the Dead Reckoning one-two in 2023 and 2024.

"I've been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I cannot tell you the number of times I've been standing next to the man, witnessed an event and then read about it in the trades the next day and none of what they describe is actually true," he told the Light the Fuse podcast (opens in new tab).

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is hitting cinemas on July 14, 2023. For more on what else is coming next year, check out our guide to upcoming movies.