You can finally watch Tom Cruise tease Mission: Impossible 7 while sitting on top of a flying plane

Tom Cruise couldn't make it to CinemaCon earlier this year, because he was busy filming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. The Hollywood daredevil made sure to welcome attendees before the first public screening of Top Gun: Maverick, though – and in true Cruise-style, he did so mid-stunt.

On September 4, Fangoria's Editor-in-Chief Phil Nobile Jr. took to Twitter to share some footage from the movie event. "Hello everyone, wish I could be there with you," Cruise begins in the recorded clip. "I'm sorry for all the... extra noise. As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible," he continues, as the camera pans out to reveal him propped up on a bright red biplane. "Right now, we're over the gorgeous Blyde River canyon in stunning South Africa. And we're making this film for the big screen for audiences to see in your wonderful photos."

With that, a yellow aircraft flies up behind Cruise's. "Hey, uh, sorry to bother you, Tom," a voice says, as the actor whips around and exclaims, "Oh, hey, McQ... Chris McQuarrie."

"Hey everybody," the director continues. "Listen, I hate to interrupt but we've really got to roll. We're losing the light and we're low on fuel."

"Low on fuel? That's not good," Cruise jokes, before introducing the first-look Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning trailer and Top Gun: Maverick. "See you at the movies," he says coolly, grinning as the plane veers violently to the left.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One is set to see Cruise reprise his role as Ethan Hunt for the 7th time. He'll be joined on screen by returning players Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Rebecca Ferguson, and franchise newbies Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell. It will be released on June 28, 2024.

