Mirror's Edge fans rally around the beloved parkour game amid delisting chaos

Mirror's Edge fans have been sharing their love for the DICE action-adventure game online following EA's (now amended) announcement that it would soon be delisting the game.

On March 21, EA announced that it would be removing a number of its games from sale forever - including Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company (plus Bad Company 2), and Mirror's Edge. Since the announcement was made though, EA has removed mention of Mirror's Edge from the list of delisted games, seemingly indicating that it's here to stay - at least for now.

This was enough time for fans to voice their disappointment in EA's short-lived decision though, with several Mirror's Edge fans coming out to praise the game after all these years. One of these fans is actually Del Walker (opens in new tab), senior character artist at Naughty Dog, who said: "EA's announcement of Mirror's Edge removal from digital stores is crazy because the game's only online component was the leaderboard."

Other well-known voices within the gaming industry have also raised similar points, Games Beat's Mike Minotti (opens in new tab) also said: "...you're going to delist Mirror's Edge, one of the best and most important games of that era because you're taking down its barely-relevant online servers??"

Jeff Grubb (opens in new tab) even shared their reaction to the news tweeting a screenshot of EA's announcement with an appropriate GIF to go with it, as well as YouTuber Jacob Geller who retweeted an older tweet of theirs praising the game whilst adding: "Pour one out for EA delisting the best-looking game they've ever made."

If you didn't know, Mirror's Edge was released on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC back in 2008-2009 and saw players navigate a futuristic city as parkour master protagonist Faith Connors. As highlighted by Twitter user Tom Francis (opens in new tab), the game has a really unique art direction that utilised bold colors and white surfaces to direct players around the city. The game was so popular in fact that In 2016, EA released a follow-up game that acted kind of like a reboot, and called it Mirror's Edge Catalyst.