"Millions" of people have played Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in just a couple of weeks

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has gained "millions" of players since it launched just two weeks ago, and publisher EA is "overjoyed" with the sequel's success.

As reported by VGC (opens in new tab), during EA's fourth-quarter earnings call on May 9, the company's CEO Andrew Wilson revealed that "within the first few weeks, millions of players have joined Cal Kestis and BD-1 in their rebellion against the Empire," in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Talking about EA's and developer Respawn's decision to delay Star Wars Jedi: Survivor by a few weeks before its release, Wilson also added: "We're overjoyed. We made the bold decision to move the title six weeks to give the team the opportunity to really get to the quality of games they wanted." The CEO then described the game as "a very strong launch" for the company.

The decisions made by EA and Respawn have clearly paid off - not only has Jedi Survivor gained a lot of players, but it's also been received very well by critics and fans. In our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review , we gave the Star Wars sequel 4.5/5 stars and said it was "more ambitious, confident, and heartfelt than Fallen Order."

Unfortunately, it hasn't been quite as well received by PC players who flooded the game's Steam page with negative reviews shortly after its release. This response was fueled by the game's poor performance on PC. Thankfully, EA is aware of the issue and has said it plans to roll out patches "as soon as possible" but considering how varied PCs can be, it may take a while to smooth out the game completely.