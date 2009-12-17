Millennium Trilogy gets Hollywood treatment

Genre-defying Swedish chiller Let The Right One In caused quite a stir this year, bagging itself an impressive confection of awards and accolades.

No surprise, then, that Hollywood has set its sights on Scandinavia for lavish stories to give a glitzy makeover.

With Let The Right One In already making its way along the remake conveyor belt, Sony have got their eye on the Millennium Trilogy book series. Authored by the late Stieg Larsson, the three tomes in the crime series have already been made into Swedish language films, all of which will get a UK release in 2010.

The first novel, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (known as Men Who Hate Women in Sweden), follows an outcast journalist and a hacker suffering from Asperger’s syndrome who uncover religious killings, Nazism and child abuse while they investigate a girl's disappearance.

Screenwriter Steve Zaillan of Schindler’s List has been tapped to type out the English language script.

And with the Swedish film adaptation of Men Who Hate Women having snapped up an impressive $100 million from its European release, Sony will no doubt be hoping to make a similar killing with their interpretation.

A remake too far? Or a welcome interpretation? Post your comments below...

