Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan responds to Emmys snub reaction

Midnight Mass (our pick for the best show of 2021) didn't receive any nominations ahead of the Emmys 2022, and fans of the Netflix show weren't happy about the snub. Social media was awash with people championing the series, specifically Hamish Linklater's performance – and now creator Mike Flanagan has responded to the reaction.

"Really, really appreciate our MIDNIGHT MASS fans today. It's been very cool to see you guys rally, and it means a lot," the Haunting of Hill House scribe wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for the messages and tweets, you guys are the best."

"Midnight Mass will always be a winner to me," one viewer had penned (opens in new tab), while another said (opens in new tab): "I don't usually take notice of awards and stuff, but Midnight Mass not being nominated is insane to me."

"Midnight Mass is among the more meaningful, finely crafted pieces of television in a generation. Seeing it snubbed by the Emmys is baffling and deeply disappointing," a third gushed (opens in new tab). "Please watch it. It's exceptional, thoughtful, brilliant, and inspiring entertainment."

Elsewhere, actor Rahul Kohli, who played Sheriff Hassan, candidly tweeted: "Fucking snubbed. Especially Hamish. What a load of old shit. Congrats to everyone else though."

In a follow-up tweet, he added: "I know horror doesn't get the respect it deserves but I've personally come to absolutely adore this genre and it's community over the last couple of years. And no amount of award snobbery is going to change that…"

Also starring Flanagan's long-time collaborators Annabeth Gish, Robert Longstreet, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Kate Siegel, and newcomer to the Flana-verse Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass sees the latter's Riley Flynn move back to Crockett Island after completing a four-year prison sentence for killing a girl while drunk driving. Upon his return, he falls in with charismatic priest Father Paul (Linklater), who has mysteriously rocked up to replace the aging – and reportedly ill – Monsignor Pruitt. Given the filmmaker behind it, it'll come as no surprise that dark supernatural things ensue from thereon in.

Flanagan's next Netflix shows, The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher, are on their way – with the former set to premiere on October 7, 2022. While we wait, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows to watch right now.