Microsoft says Xbox Series X/S is "market leader" in new-gen hardware this quarter

Microsoft has revealed that Xbox Series X and S have outsold Sony's PlayStation 5 this quarter, making its new boxes the "market leader" in the US, Canada, and Europe.

We'd seen some indication that Xbox Series X and S were doing well commercially; back in March, the pair of new-gen consoles overtook PS5 for the first time in Europe since launch. The NPD group reported on Monday that Xbox Series was the best-selling console platform in dollar sales for the first quarter (Nintendo Switch won in terms of unit sales). Now, in Microsoft's new earnings report, CEO Satya Nadella confirmed that Xbox Series X and S beat PS5 in sales for the full quarter.

"Our ambition is to empower gamers to play when, and how, and where they want. With our Xbox Series S and X consoles, we have taken share globally for two quarters in a row and we are the market leader this quarter among the next-gen consoles in the United States, Canada, UK, and Western Europe."

If you've spent any time trying to find PS5 stock or Xbox Series X stock, you'll know it's a struggle. Console hardware supply challenges have continued to bottleneck production at Sony and Microsoft, though the new Xbox consoles are generally easier to find, particularly the lightweight Xbox Series S. Microsoft seems to have found a solution to its supply constraints in recent months, as Xboxes have been popping up a lot more frequently, which is surely a primary factor in its market-leading sales.

