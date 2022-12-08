Michelle Yeoh to join Ariana Grande in Wicked movie

Michelle Yeoh is the latest performer to join the cast of Jon M. Chu's two-part film adaptation of Wicked.

Yeoh has been tapped to play Madame Morrible, headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University where Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) study. Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey is set to play Fiyero, Elphaba's love interest.

Wicked, which has earned over $1 billion throughout its nearly 20-year Broadway run, is a musical prequel to the Wizard of Oz that tells the story of how Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West. The film will split into two parts, with the first set for a 2024 release and the second for 2025.

Stephen Schwartz, who composed the music and lyrics for the Tony Award-winning show, will return to adapt his compositions for the big screen. Winnie Holzman (creator the 1990s Claire Danes teen drama My So-Called Life) will co-write the screenplay. The original musical is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by author Gregory Maguire.

Yeoh recently starred in A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once, which broke box office records for A24, and currently stars in Netflix's The School For Good and Evil. The actor is set to star in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, Avatar: The Way of Water, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and A Haunting in Venice.

Wicked: Part I is set to hit theaters in 2024.

For more, check out our roundup of the most exciting upcoming movies coming your way in 2023 and beyond, or skip right to the good stuff and see our complete list of movie release dates.