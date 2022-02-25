Michael Keaton shares mysterious behind the scenes look at his Batman return

Michael Keaton has shared a mysterious behind the scenes glimpse of him back in the batsuit.

The picture, posted to Instagram, shows nothing more than a shadow – but it's a very distinctive silhouette, complete with pointy ears and cape.

Keaton played the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, and is making his, ahem, return in upcoming DC movies The Flash and HBO Max's Batgirl. The picture, then, is most likely from the set of Batgirl – Keaton's batsuit has been spotted on the set, though whether the actor is inside or not is impossible to tell.

Plot details for Batgirl are thin on the ground, but Leslie Grace will be playing the titular vigilante, with J.K. Simmons returning as her father Jim Gordon, a role he previously held in Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Brendan Fraser will play the villainous Firefly.

As for The Flash, the movie is believed to take inspiration from the Flashpoint comic book story, which saw Barry Allen accidentally ruin the timeline after traveling back to the past to prevent his mother's death. Along with Keaton, Ben Affleck will also be back as Batman in that movie – which means that, with the soon to be released The Batman, there will be no less than three live-action Batmen in DC films this year.

The Flash arrives this November 4. Batgirl doesn't yet have a firm release date, but is expected on HBO Max this year.

