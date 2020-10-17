Michael B. Jordan is producing the Static Shock movie adaptation

Actor and producer Michael B. Jordan has announced that he's producing the movie adaptation of the DC comic book and animated series Static Shock.

The news of the adaptation was first revealed by Milestone Media's Reginald Hudlin during August's DC FanDome, and now we know that Jordan is attached to produce through his Outlier Society banner.

Static is a superhero created by Milestone Comics - a company founded by Black writers and artists to drive inclusivity and which is currently awaiting a DC arrival - first appearing in 1993's Static #1. His civilian identity is Virgil Ovid Hawkins, a teenage metahuman who gained electromagnetic super abilities after being doused in an experimental radioactive chemical.

"I'm proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that," Jordan said in a statement (via THR). "Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this initial step."

The Static Shock animated series premiered in 2000 and ran for four seasons, recognized for being one of the few animated series centered around a Black character. The superhero made his way back to the mainstream DC universe in 2008 when he joined the Teen Titans. If the Jordan-produced movie adaptation is a hit, it's said that it could spawn a multi-platform franchise.

Jordan's most recent film appearance was in the 2019 legal drama Just Mercy, which he also produced. Notably, he also starred in the Marvel superhero epic Black Panther. With his name attached to a major Warner Bros./DC picture, Jordan is quickly carving out a place for himself in the comics fandom.

