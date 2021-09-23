Metroid Prime remaster rumor surfaces ahead of Nintendo Direct

A Metroid Prime remaster is rumored to be in the works according to an industry insider.

This claim comes from @EmilyRogersBlog on Twitter, who is a contributor to Nintendo World Report. Replying to a tweet that detailed what another Twitter user wants to see at today’s Nintendo Direct , the blogger replied: "Last I heard, Nintendo was busy working on Metroid Prime 1 to celebrate the game's 20th anniversary in 2022."

In the same tweet, Rogers also added "I'm not sure if we're getting a 'trilogy' or just a re-release of the first game. I'm leaning toward the latter, but I hope we get the former." It wouldn’t be too far of a stretch to believe that Nintendo is quietly working on more Metroid games, especially considering the game’s upcoming anniversary and the release of Metroid Dread next month. Of course, it's just a rumor for now, but you can see the tweet below.

RE: Prime TrilogyLast I heard, Nintendo was busy working on Metroid Prime 1 to celebrate the game's 20th anniversary in 2022.I'm not sure if we're getting a 'trilogy' or just a re-release of the first game. I'm leaning toward the latter, but I hope we get the former.September 23, 2021 See more

The first Metroid Prime game was released back in 2002 for the Nintendo GameCube. The game has since spawned a series of sequels and spin-offs including Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, Metroid Prime Hunters, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, Metroid Prime: Federation Force, and the currently in development Metroid Prime 4. Of course, there was even a remaster of the first three main Metroid Prime games for the Nintendo Wii in 2009, so another remaster or remaster collection wouldn’t be too out of character for Nintendo.

Perhaps we will see some kind of Metroid announcement during tonight’s Nintendo Direct September showcase. After weeks of speculation , due to the video game company regularly holding some kind of showcase every September for the last five years, Nintendo finally announced that it will be hosting a 40-minute stream on September 23 and that it will mainly focus on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.