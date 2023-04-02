Metal: Hellsinger's Dream of the Beast DLC is out now and features new songs, outfits, and a new weapon

Rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger's new DLC, Dream of the Beast, is out now.

The new content introduces "a new impossible weapon", as well as three outfits that usher in special modifiers, including shields, healing, or increased max ammo.

"The legendary roster of musicians welcome Cristina Scabbia (Lacuna Coil) and Will Ramos (Lorna Shore)," the team teases. "Feel the beat thrum in your hands with the new four-barrel machine gun, an amalgam of both heaven and hell. Use it to dispatch demons in a new variable burst pattern."

The new DLC also introduces a free song selector feature that lets you choose any song - including the new ones - to play on the level of your choice, although you won't need to buy the premium DLC to use it.

Metal: Hellsinger's Dream of the Beast DLC is available now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and last-gen systems for $4/€4.

James Dorton – lead singer from prog death metal group Black Crown Initiate – leads Metal Hellsinger's original soundtrack. The soundtrack also features other high-profile metal artists including Matt Heafy (Trivium), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility), Bjorn Strid (Soilwork), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), and Tatiana Shmailyuk (Jinjer).

Hellsinger is narrated by none other than Troy Baker, one of the most famous voice actors in gaming, and is the passion project from David Goldfarb of Payday 2 and Battlefield 3 fame. In Metal: Hellsinger, you ride through the Hells on bullets and vengeance to take back your voice from the devil herself as you "blast hordes of demons as you shoot, dash, and perform takedowns to the beat of a critically acclaimed original soundtrack".