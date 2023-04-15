Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater voice actor teases remake

Another day, another Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater remake rumor – only this one originates from one of the game's most notable voice actors.

Donna Burke – who's appeared in several Konami games, as both a voice actor and vocalist and singer – took to Twitter today to share an image of her at work. Labelled "Recording in progress!" the text itself didn't give too much away; however, in the accompanying photograph, she's holding a plastic folder with "Snake Eater" on the front.

Recording in progress! pic.twitter.com/k3WiFL4V6dApril 15, 2023 See more

So far, so what? You're not the only one who thought some fans were clutching at straws. However, earlier today Burke added some more photos, too, one of which clearly shows the lyrics for Snake Eater's main theme on the production desk.

An accidental revelation? Possibly. But as Burke's tweets haven't been taken down, it seems more likely that this is, in fact, a very deliberate tease to add fuel to the speculative fire – rumors of Metal Gear Solid remakes have been circulating for years now – and get Metal Gear fans excited… which it has, of course (thanks, PlayStation Lifestyle (opens in new tab)).

Donna burke is working on the new version of the classic " Snake Eater " theme for the long awaited remake of METAL GEAR SOLID 3In one of the images you can see a sheet of the lyrics on the table that contains the theme of METAL GEAR SOLID 3 Snake Eater. https://t.co/vJK3A1SQf8 pic.twitter.com/yuSOzNnHl5April 15, 2023 See more

Rumors that Metal Gear Solid publisher Konami was reportedly working on "new installments and remakes for its biggest franchises" first surfaced in 2021, (opens in new tab) and even then, rumor had it the remasters were being developed in partnership with porting specialist Virtous.

Downloadable versions of MGS2 and 3 were delisted that same year (opens in new tab), apparently due to licensing issues around historical footage included in those games. In July 2022, Konami announced that those games would soon "resume sales" (opens in new tab).

At this point, the new remasters may be the venue for these games to return on modern platforms. However, these remasters are entirely separate from the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.