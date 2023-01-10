Meta Quest 2 deals are kicking off the new year in style

The floodgates have opened and Meta Quest 2 deals just keep pouring in. After years of waiting for holiday sales to be in with a shot at a saving, we're seeing more discounts and freebies on the shelves than ever right now. You can save up to $70 on the Meta Quest 2 right now at Walmart, for example, and pick up a free copy of Resident Evil 4 (worth $39.99) in the process.

That saving bring the 256GB model down to $429.99 (was $499.99) (opens in new tab), but if you're after the smaller device there's still deals up for grabs. The 128GB version is $50 off right now, kicking the $399.99 headset down to just $349.99 (opens in new tab) with Resident Evil 4 included as well. These are offers we wouldn't have dreamt of seeing before last year's Oculus Quest 2 deals over Black Friday, and even then we wouldn't have expected them to return to the shelves in January.

Then again, last year's Meta Quest 2 deals broke the mould. 2021, for example, only offered a $50 / £50 gift card tacked onto the full price of the system (though admittedly that full price was $100 cheaper) and only for Thanksgiving week. 2022, meanwhile, matched today's $50 / $70 discount with the same Resident Evil 4 freebie and Beat Saber included as well, and then ran the bundle all the way up to the holidays.

Things are certainly looking up if you're planning on getting the best VR headset at a great rate, then - especially if you missed out on the holiday shenanigans over the last few months. You'll find both of today's Meta Quest 2 deals just below, and plenty more offers further down the page.

Today's best Meta Quest 2 deals

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 | Resident Evil 4 | 128GB | $399.99 $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - This is the same price on the 128GB Meta Quest 2 that we saw over Black Friday, and you're still picking up a free copy of Resident Evil 4 here as well. That's a full $89.99 worth of savings (taking the $39.99 MSRP of the game into account) and a rare price cut on the popular VR headset.



(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 | Resident Evil 4 | 256GB | $499.99 $429 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - You can save even more if you're after a larger 256GB device. Walmart's latest Meta Quest 2 deals are dropping the $499.99 MSRP of the larger headset down to $429 today, with a free copy of Resident Evil 4 (worth $39.99) included.



More of today's best Meta Quest 2 deals

If the bundles above aren't looking quite right for you, you'll find all the latest Meta Quest 2 deals from around the web just below. Our price comparison tech pulls together all your favorite retailers' latest prices and updates every half hour to make sure you're always getting the best deal.

After something a little more Sony flavored? We're rounding up everything we expect to see from PSVR 2 and everything you get from the PSVR 2 price as well. Or, if you're planning on tethering your Quest 2 headset for some Steam action, take a look at the best gaming PCs on the market right now.