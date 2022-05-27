The best Memorial Day TV deals 2022 - pick up a cheap 4K TV this holiday weekend

Memorial Day TV deals might technically kick off on Monday, May 30th, but we're already seeing some cracking offerings already with more sure to come in over the weekend.

They might not be the flashiest of sales going in the middle of the year - or any part of the year for that matter - but for anyone looking for a discount or offer on anything from a budget panel to one of the best gaming TVs, then the Memorial Day TV deals could be just the ticket.

They certainly don't have the clout of some other big sales periods or extravaganzas but if you dig around enough you can find some absolute bargains in this year's Memorial Day TV deals. Heck, all the usual retailers love to have a holiday or hook to hang some more discounts on to try and outdo each other - and the latter means that the inevitable winners are us, the shoppers.

A massive stand out for us already is being able to save $200 on Samsung's first-ever OLED TV - already; it only came out a matter of weeks ago! It can be yours from $1,999.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,199.99). And we're already spoiled for choice in the OLED department as LG's exquisite C1 has also dropped to a lowest ever price of just $1,096 (opens in new tab) (was $1,500) at Amazon.

As a result of that retailer participation, we are confident that there will be some great offers and discounts no matter what you're looking for. The Memorial Day TV deals will span the price spectrum, the size spectrum, the tech spectrum, and the bells and whistles spectrum, so if you're looking for a cheap and cheerful budget TV for a spare room, or want to save on something more specialist then stay right here as we've picked out a whole bunch of the best we've found already.

Today's best Memorial Day TV deals

Memorial Day TV deals: Small sizes

(opens in new tab) Vizio V-Series 50-inch 4K TV | $358 $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - It was already cheap, but Walmart's early Memorial Day TV deals have rendered this Vizio 4K TV even cheaper this week. You can pick up all 50-inches of UHD goodness for just $298 - a stunning price for the latest smart TV from the well-known budget brand.



(opens in new tab) TCL 50-inch (Class Series 4) 4K TV | $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - You can always count on TCL to offer up an excellent budget Memorial Day TV deal. This particular offer nets you a 50-inch 4K TV for just $299.99 - that's $200 off the $500 MSRP. This is a great price for a solid a solid, decent-size 4K television.



(opens in new tab) LG 43-inch UP8000 4K TV | $359.99 $329.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - A quality LG TV for under $330? This is obscene value. Smashing its previous low price by a good 20 or so dollars at Best Buy, this entry-level 43-inch 4K display has never been cheaper.



(opens in new tab) LG 48-inch A1 Series OLED TV | $1,199.99 $796.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest ever price - You're getting the LG A1 for its lowest ever price here and the same that it went down to in the Presidents Day deals. That's an extraordinary TV deal for an OLED screen that keeps you well away from the four-figure mark.



Memorial Day TV deals: 55 - 65-inch TVs

(opens in new tab) LG NanoCell 90 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,100 $796.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $303 - If you can't quite stretch the budget to the four-figure mark, but are after a quality LG Memorial Day TV deal, then this NanoCell 90 model is at its lowest ever price offering exceptional bang for buck value.



(opens in new tab) Hisense 65U6G ULED 4K TV | $849.99 $548 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $301 - This is a solid saving on a quality 65-inch TV from Hisense. The bang for buck value here is excellent as it's a whole lot of Hisense TV for not-even-$550.



(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia XR A80J | 55-inch | $1,699.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - Save five hundred dollars on this excellent Sony TV and get one of the best for less. It's not its lowest ever price but it's a solid discount on a premium TV that packs in Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology.



(opens in new tab) TCL 65" QLED 8K TV | $2,600 $1,999 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $601 - While a $2,000 TV still isn't cheap, it's about as affordable as you'll get for 8K, and TCL has improved its reputation dramatically in the last couple of years. For 8K on a budget, we recommend this deal.



(opens in new tab) LG 65" Smart UHD 8K TV | $3,496.99 $1,995 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,500; lowest ever price - This Memorial Day TV deal lets you save a whopping, semi-unbelievable $1500 on an 8K display from one of the world's top brands. Hard to beat and great news for anyone that's wanting to go big this year.



Memorial Day TV deals: 75-inch and up

(opens in new tab) TCL 75-inch (Class Series 4) 4K TV | $750 $712.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $37 - A modest saving, but if you're after a solid 4K set that also works as an all-in-one entertainment package? At this price, this wall-filling TCL Smart TV is still a whole lot of screen for your money and is ideal for sports, gaming, and binge-watching.



(opens in new tab) Samsung 82-inch TU7000 Series 4K TV | $1,287.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest ever price - And if you want to fill that wall with some Samsung goodness in time for the big game, then at the new low price, this 6000-series Samsung 4K TV is a great contender. The bang-to-buck ratio is absurdly strong here.



(opens in new tab) Hisense U7G ULED 4K TV | 75-inch | $1,199.99 $1,099.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - If you're after a wall-filling TV this Memorial Day then you won't go far wrong in terms of value for money than with a Hisense. This has only been cheaper once, and that only by a single dollar!



Memorial Day TV deals: the best OLEDs & QLEDs

(opens in new tab) Vizio M7 Series 55-inch QLED 4K TV | $578 $498 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - The Vizio M7 Series packs an impressive QLED display into a sub-$500 price tag at Walmart right now. If you're looking to step things up a notch, this is the Vizio model we'd point you towards. Alongside that budget QLED technology, you're also getting a boosted gaming focus in the core design, and four HDMI 2.1 ports - perfect if you're after a cheap TV for your next-gen console.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Q80T 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,300 $959 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $341; lowest ever price - This is a record low price on our favorite 4K 120Hz gaming TV on the market, but you'll have to move fast - this thing is selling particularly quickly and there's only a small amount left.



(opens in new tab) LG OLED C1 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,499.99 $1,096.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $403; lowest ever price - The LG C1 returns to its lowest ever price in this Memorial Day TV deal and if you've been eyeing up a premium TV for any media, then this is it. Incredible value, and perfect as PS5 or Xbox Series X companion - we've only seen this $403 discount once before.



(opens in new tab) Samsung QN85A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,600 1,097.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $502 - The QN85A is just a step below the flagship QN90A and offers great value for a superb QLED TV - especially at this excellent price. If you're looking to go premium with a Samsung TV deal and want to just shave some dollars off the price tags where possible, then this model is a surefire way to do that and still maintain quality.



(opens in new tab) Samsung QN90A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,397.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're not looking to totally future-proof yourself and would be 'content' with a top-end 4K TV then Samsung has you covered here too; the QN90A is an absolute beauty that can be yours for a competitive price. Click through to the New price listings to find this deal.



(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch G1 OLED TV | $1,599.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - This is a strong price on the 55-inch LG G1 OLED, and what a beauty it is. This is LG's premium OLED model from 2021 and is one of the best for, well, anything. Note, you will have to buy a stand for this as it's designed to be wall-mounted.



(opens in new tab) Samsung NeoQLED QN800A 8K TV | 65-inch | $3,499.99 $1,999.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $1,500 - One step down from the top-tier QN900A from Samsung's 2021 8K TVs is the QN800A, and it's a beauty still. Perfect for those looking to future proof the QN800A will have your back for a long while from now.



Today's best Memorial Day sales

When do Memorial Day TV sales start? The holiday of Memorial Day is Monday, May 30, and while we often expect to see some big flashy sales on the day itself, we generally see retailers going early and rolling out discounts and offers over the weekend - and sometimes even earlier. Every kind of TV, up and down all the spectrums will be subject to some potential price cuts so dig in and look around!

When should you buy Memorial Day TV deals? Generally, we say that if you find a great deal on a TV you've been eyeing up, or see an unexpected price cut on something before the holiday itself then be prepared to go for it. It might be tempting to wait until Memorial Day but it's often the case that retailers won't do too much more price cutting from the weekend to the Monday. Just go for it, as it's likely the best deal and many other folks will likely be eyeing it up.

Which stores are offering Memorial Day TV sales? Predictably - but this is the Capitalist Funpark that we live in - your best bets are to go to the big retailers. Those are Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H Photo. However, we think that Samsung itself is often overlooked as a good place to look - but it is! It has great deals and price cuts too, so it might be worth thinking of the brands themselves when you're on the prowl.

