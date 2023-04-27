Memorial Day laptop deals 2023: all the best sales we expect

Memorial Day laptop deals are set to take place at the end of May, with plenty of discounts across a massive range of retailers. We're expecting some significant savings up for grabs, on everything from budget everyday machines to impressively powerful rigs that put consoles to shame.

The likes of Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and all other top retailers will be taking part, making it a bit of a minefield figuring out what's actually a decent deal and what just has the tag 'sale' slapped on it. That's where we come in. During the big event, we will be searching high and low for all the latest Memorial Day sales, making sure you walk away with the very best laptop deals that the web has to offer.

As we get closer to Memorial Day 2023, you will find all the latest sales from retailers across the web just below. In the meantime, you can find a selection of last year's sales to give you an idea of what to anticipate, along with what laptops we expect to see this time around.

When do Memorial Day laptop sales start? Memorial Day itself kicks off on Monday, May 29th, 2023, however, we generally see early offers rolling out over the weekend itself. You can essentially expect to see deals popping up from Saturday (May 27th) and lasting for a few days afterward. That said, if you see something we recommend getting it, as stock may run out.

When should you buy Memorial Day laptop deals? If you spot an offer you like in the days leading up to Memorial Day, it's well worth jumping in ahead of time, as the more popular discounts may have left the shelves by the end of the weekend. They also don't usually drop any further in cost than when the discounts arrive, so there's no benefit in waiting.

What to expect from the best Memorial Day laptop deals 2023

Whether it's Apple, Samsung, Razer, or Asus, we're expecting many of the biggest brands to have major discounts across Memorial Day 2023. Amazon will most likely be one of the best retailers for record-low prices, courtesy of its Lightning Deals, while Best Buy and Walmart have a good chance of being in high contention too. Walmart, specifically, has been one of the cheapest places as of late for budget models.

We'd recommend keeping an eye out for cheap deals on the Alienware Aurora R15, the Razer Blade 15 as well as the Dell G15. These are some of our favorite models, with the latter being one of the best you can find for under $1,000. With that, we'd expect discounts between 20% on average, though some retailers may push the envelope in some circumstances.

Last year we saw plenty of new low prices, with the Dell Inspiron 15 and HP 14z 14-inch laptop dropping below $300. We also saw the Samsung Chromebook 4 going for as little as $130 and the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook falling under $100, so there are plenty of options whatever you're budget. Chromebooks, in general, are pretty reliable for dropping drastically in price, due to the newer models hitting the market.

Similarly, Windows models are constantly found at many of the most popular retailers. Apple MacBooks, on the other hand, can be a little trickier to nail down, often having limited stock or deals only applying to older models. We'll be updating this piece as we get closer to Memorial Day 2023, so you know exactly what deals are worth investing in.

Last year's Memorial Day laptop deals

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6-inch Chromebook | $225 $98 at Walmart

Save $127 - You could have picked up the 11.6-inch HP Chromebook for under $100 at Walmart. That's about as cheap as these laptops got to, and excellent value for this budget build. There's an AMD A4 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage in here - perfect for light everyday browsing.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-inch laptop | $229.99 $129.81 at Amazon

Save $103 - If you're after a super cheap laptop, then you had to look no further than the Samsung Chromebook 4. While that 11.6-inch display isn't going to work out for more demanding productivity tasks, this was a solid spec for everyday web browsing and streaming.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $299.99 $229.99 at Dell

Save $70 - The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is an excellent budget buy, and Memorial Day laptop deals had this Intel Celeron N4020 model even further under $300 this weekend. You could have got a 128GB SSD for speedier storage under the hood here as well.

(opens in new tab) HP 14z 14-inch laptop | $429.99 $279.99 at HP

Save $150 - HP's Memorial Day laptop deals had this $150 discount on the HP 14z. This AMD 3020e configuration packs 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. That's a considerable step up from the other sub-$300 options available to you right now.



(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | $389.99 $339.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - It's a smaller saving than you might find elsewhere but this $339 sales price on the Acer Aspire 5 was working particularly hard for you. That's because of the i3-115G4 processor under the hood and 128GB SSD keeping everything speedy as well.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop | $499.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Packing 8GB RAM, a 128GB SSD, and an i3-115G4 processor, this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 was an excellent lower mid-range option with a solid discount at Best Buy. If you're looking for an all-rounder that won't break the bank, we heavily recommended checking in on this model.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 13.3-inch 2-in-1 OLED tablet | $499 $379 at Best Buy

Save $120 - This one was a little different. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is technically a tablet with a keyboard case shipped in the box, however, you were getting a gorgeous OLED display, a 128GB SSD, and a flexible form factor here.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14-inch laptop | $949.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - With $250 off the final price, this Lenovo Yoga 7i was looking as strong as ever. You were picking up a premium 2-in-1 convertible design here, so this powerhouse can easily fold into more of a tablet design. Plus, with an i5-1135G7 processor, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, there's plenty of grunt under the hood as well.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 14-inch laptop | $1,049.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $250 - This i7 configuration of the Dell Inspiron 14 was sitting at just over $1,000, but you could have found it for $799.99. Considering you're getting that flexible form factor, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, that was some serious laptop power for your cash.

(opens in new tab) M1 MacBook Air | $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Last year's version of the M1 MacBook Air was down to just $899.99 in Best Buy's Memorial Day laptop deals. You were picking up a baseline spec here, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, but this is a fantastic price for such a luxury piece of kit.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 9i 15.6-inch laptop | $1,769.99 $929.99 at Lenovo

Save $840 - The luxury Lenovo Yoga 9i was down to just under $1,000 in Lenovo's own Memorial Day laptop deals. Packed out with an i7-1185G7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this is an upper mid-range configuration with a premium 2-in-1 chassis design.

