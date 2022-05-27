Memorial Day laptop deals 2022: all the best sales live now

Memorial Day laptop deals are here well ahead of the official May 30 date, and whether you're on the hunt for a budget everyday computer or something a little more powerful, there are plenty of excellent offers on the shelves this weekend.

We've scoured all the latest Memorial Day sales to bring you the very best laptop deals from across the web. That means you don't have to worry about spending on a rig that won't see you through your workday, or a screen that won't keep up with your Netflix account. We've vetted each retailer's Memorial Day laptop deals and rounded up all the gold right here.

And that's a lot of gold. You can spend as little as $126 and grab a super cheap Chromebook right now (that's the sales price of a Samsung Chromebook 4 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down from $229.99). Or, for something that can handle a few more tasks without breaking the bank, we'd recommend checking out HP's Memorial Day laptop deals. You can score a 17.3-inch machine for just $299.99 right now (opens in new tab), that's $190 down from the original $489.99 price.

You'll find all the latest sales from retailers across the web just below, and our top picks from this year's Memorial Day laptop deals further down the page.

Today's best Memorial Day laptop deals

Memorial Day laptop deals under $300

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-inch laptop | $229.99 $126.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $103 - If you're after a super cheap laptop, look no further than the Samsung Chromebook 4. While that 11.6-inch display isn't going to work out for more demanding productivity tasks, this is a solid spec for everyday web browsing and streaming. You're getting a baseline Intel Celron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage under the hood.



(opens in new tab) Asus 14-inch laptop | $259.99 $139.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - If you can spring the extra $10 for this 14-inch Windows machine, though, we'd heavily recommend it. You're getting a massive 128GB of storage here, excellent for this price tag, and a slightly speedier Intel Celeron N4020 processor as well.



(opens in new tab) Asus 17.3-inch Chromebook | $369 $179 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $190 - This is a rarity; a big-screen Chromebook at well under $200. That 17.3-inch display is going to come in particularly handy for lighter multi-tasking (you're still only getting 4GB RAM here, so nothing too demanding), as well as streaming all your favorite shows. Plus, you're jumping up the processor scale again, with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $299.99 $229.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is an excellent budget buy, and Memorial Day laptop deals have this Intel Celeron N4020 model even further under $300 this weekend. You're getting a 128GB SSD for speedier storage under the hood here as well.



(opens in new tab) HP 14z 14-inch laptop | $429.99 $279.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - HP's Memorial Day laptop deals kick off with this $150 discount on the HP 14z. This AMD 3020e configuration packs 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. That's a considerable step up from the other sub-$300 options available to you right now.



(opens in new tab) HP 17z 17.3-inch laptop | $489.99 $299.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $190 - If you're after the big-screen treatment, you can also pick up this 17.3-inch version of HP's budget laptop lineup. Packed with an AMD Athlon Gold 3150U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD, this is a solid bet for anyone looking to stream or multi-task on a larger display.



Memorial Day laptop deals under $500

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | $389.99 $344.23 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - It's a smaller saving than you might find elsewhere in this weekend's Memorial Day laptop deals, but this $344 sales price on the Acer Aspire 5 is working particularly hard for you. That's because of the i3-115G4 processor under the hood and 128GB SSD keeping everything speedy as well.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop | $499.99 $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - Packing 8GB RAM, a 128GB SSD, and an i3-115G4 processor, this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is an excellent lower mid-range option with a solid discount at Best Buy. If you're looking for an all-rounder that won't break the bank, we'd heavily recommend checking in on this model.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 13.3-inch 2-in-1 OLED tablet | $499 $379 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - This one's a little different. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is technically a tablet with a keyboard case shipped in the box. However, you're getting a gorgeous OLED display, a 128GB SSD, and a flexible form factor here.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14-inch laptop | $699 $399 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - This is a particularly stunning offer - a $400 laptop packing a 512GB SSD. That's something we just don't see, especially considering you're not sacrificing RAM to reach that low price. This model comes packed with 8GB RAM and an i5-10210U processor.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $599.99 $449.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - At just $449, this Ryzen 5 configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 is packing some serious value right now. You're picking up a spacious 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM, as well as a silky smooth 120Hz display - perfect for streaming.



(opens in new tab) HP 17t 17.3-inch laptop | $649.99 $449.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - This HP 17t is offering it all and doing so at a great price. You are dropping down to a slower SATA hard drive (as opposed to the SSDs we usually see at this price range), but you're doubling down to get all 1TB of it. That's plenty of space not usually found in a machine this cheap. Elsewhere, you'll find an i5-1135G7 processor and 8GB RAM rounding out this spec, with a huge 17.3-inch display up top.



(opens in new tab) HP 15.6-inch laptop | $549 $479 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - There's a fantastic 1TB SSD packed away in this sub-$500 laptop at Amazon. That's an incredible feature in a machine of this price, especially considering you're also picking up 16GB RAM to support it. Sure, the processor is a step back - a small Intel Celeron N4120, but if you're after a workhorse rather than a speed demon, this is a must-see deal.



(opens in new tab) MSI Modern 15 15.6-inch laptop | $599 $499 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - If you're after something a little different, we'd recommend checking this MSI Modern machine. This is the gaming brand's line of productivity rigs, packed out with a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD - and sporting a $100 discount in Newegg's Memorial Day laptop deals.



(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion x360 15.6-inch laptop | $779.99 $499.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $280 - This 2-in-1 HP Pavilion can easily switch between a laptop and tablet form factor. That's perfect for anyone after a flexible machine in this weekend's Memorial Day laptop deals. You're getting a powerful i5-1135G7 processor inside here as well, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD supporting it.



Memorial Day laptop deals under $800

(opens in new tab) MSI GF63 15.6-inch GTX 1650 gaming laptop | $593.25 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart regularly offers some excellent prices on budget gaming laptops, so if you're just after cheap (but still solid) 1080p performance, this MSI is looking particularly strong right now. You're picking up an i5-10300H processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and that Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 MaxQ graphics card here - a compelling starter rig.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $799.99 $599.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - This Dell Inspiron was made for more demanding multi-tasking projects. Packed with 12GB RAM, an i7-1165G7 processor, and 512GB of SSD storage, this is a particularly premium build placed at a great price in this weekend's Memorial Day laptop deals.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14-inch laptop | $949.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - With $250 off the final price, this Lenovo Yoga 7i is looking as strong as ever. You're picking up a premium 2-in-1 convertible design here, so this powerhouse can easily fold into more of a tablet design. Plus, with an i5-1135G7 processor, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, there's plenty of grunt under the hood as well.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6-inch laptop | $849.99 $699.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - You can grab an i7-11390H configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 5000-series laptop for just $699.99 right now. Considering this rig is stacked with 16GB RAM and that sleek new Inspiron form factor, that's an excellent offer.



Memorial Day laptop deals under $1,000

(opens in new tab) M1 MacBook Air | $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - The latest version of the M1 MacBook Air is down to just $899.99 in Best Buy's Memorial Day laptop deals right now. You're picking up a baseline spec here, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, but this is a fantastic price for such a luxury piece of kit.



(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop | $1,469.99 $899.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $570 - You're saving well over $500 on this premium Dell XPS 13 laptop at Dell this weekend. This is a luxury chassis, with a 4K UHD touchscreen display and that slimline build quality that makes the XPS line so successful. That does mean you're dropping down your internal spec a little; grabbing an i3-1115G6 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.



When do Memorial Day laptop sales start? Memorial Day itself kicks off on Monday, May 30, but we generally see early offers rolling out over the weekend itself. We're already enjoying a massive range of Memorial Day laptop deals, so it's time to dive in.

When should you buy Memorial Day laptop deals? It may be tempting to wait for the official Memorial Day date itself. However, we often see the best Memorial Day laptop deals landing over the weekend before. If you spot an offer you like in the days leading up to the main event, it's well worth jumping in ahead of time, as the more popular discounts may have left the shelves by the end of the weekend.

Which stores are offering Memorial Day laptop sales? We'd recommend starting your search at bigger retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, though if you're looking for something particularly powerful or premium, it's also worth heading to laptop brands directly. HP, Microsoft, and Dell are all excellent options.

