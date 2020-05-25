Save up to $495 in the Dell Alienware sale on gaming PC and laptop deals with this Memorial Day coupon

Dell has been running some amazing deals on its hottest line of Alienware laptops and PCs this long weekend, but Memorial Day itself is here and we've just found a coupon code that will make the already discounted deals even better by smashing an additional $50 off. That means you can save nearly $500 on some items.

This Alienware sale might have some of the most tempting offers we've seen so far this year. Indeed, Dell has slashed the price of an Alienware m15 R1 gaming laptop by $445, plus take another $50 off with the code, 50OFF699 and you pay just $1249.99. The very powerful Alienware Aurora R8 and R9 gaming desktops are both getting involved too. We certainly didn't expect to see the R9 drop way under $800 today.

These are significant discounts on great gaming tech. In particular, the Alienware m15 R1 wins a gong as one of the best gaming laptops in our opinion thanks to its 9th-gen i7 processor and respectable 1660 Ti graphics card. It may not be able to handle more demanding games at their highest settings, but it'll still serve you well. And at just $1,249.99 instead of over $1,700, that's good value for money in this Memorial Day Alienware sale.

Elsewhere, the Alienware Aurora R8 desktop impresses with its 9th-gen i7 CPU and a very tempting RTX 2070 Super graphics card for incredibly high-quality visuals. This is still one of Alienware's best machines, even though it's since been replaced with the R9 model (you can find out more in our Alienware R9 review). In fact, we'd argue it's one of the best gaming PCs you can get your hands on right now.

As for the R9, you can pick up its cheapest model today at Dell for just $769.99 with the coupon code. This gets you a 9th-gen i5, GTX 1650 graphics card, and more. There are higher-spec models available too.

Memorial Day Alienware sale

Alienware m15 R1 gaming laptop (9th-gen i7 + GTX 1660Ti) | $1,745 $1,249.99 at Dell

Alienware Aurora R8 gaming PC (9th-gen i7 + RTX 2070 Super) | $1,645 $1,399.99 at Dell

Alienware Aurora R9 gaming PC (9th-gen i5 + GTX 1650) | $819.99 $769.99 at Dell

For more deals and recommendations to go with your new tech, make sure you check out the best gaming mouse, the best gaming keyboard, and the best gaming monitor. They'll get you set up in no time. Want to save even more money, then be sure to check out our other cheap gaming laptop deals.