Megan Thee Stallion to make MCU debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Megan Thee Stallion has joined the cast of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – and we are extremely here for it.

In a new interview with The Cut (opens in new tab), in which the rapper is one of September's cover stars, Megan briefly discusses her acting roles and confirms she'll be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

On the topic of her role in P-Valley, actor J. Alphonse Nicholson comments on the star's acting abilities and says, "You could see her in a period piece, whether she’s playing someone in the 1960s trying to come up and make it, or whether she’s in a futuresque sci-fi film and she’s out here whooping ass and fighting on some Marvel stuff. I think she could bring it all to the table just because she has that glow."

This is followed by the brief mention that Megan has been cast in A24's musical comedy F**king Identical Twins (previously announced this year) on top of Marvel's She-Hulk. No other details have been released, but it'd be fun to see the rapper playing a comic book hero or villain – we also wouldn't be mad if she just plays a fun fictionalized version of herself.

Since we don't know if there's going to be a season 2, this can only mean we'll see Megan at some point in season 1. We're only two episodes into the nine-episode season, with episode 3 set to hit Disney Plus on September 1.

