Meet the blandest Elden Ring character ever: Johnny Default

If you've ever wondered what the blandest Elden Ring custom character would look like, feast your eyes on Johnny Default.

This gray man devoid of distinguishing features barring dull, creepy eyes is the work of Redditor u/gumojo. After watching a video from YouTuber Zullie the Witch, who unpicked the NPC customization within Elden Ring, they noticed something interesting. Many NPCs' customization numbers hover around 128 on their respective body part sliders, or are multiples of ten away.

That led u/gumojo to match all of the customization sliders at 128, from hair to eyes and everything in between. The result is a hilarious mashup of gray, gray, and more gray, which u/gumojo has lovingly named "Johnny Default". As you might expect, it's garnered some hilarious responses from Redditors, who found that ol' Johnny here bears a striking resemblance to the Engineers from Prometheus, or even Star Trek: The Next Generations' Data.

You can watch the Zullie the Witch video that inspired Default's creation below.

This bland submission to the Elden Ring series is also a reference to the "John Darksoul" meme. It's essentially a joke name given to the Dark Souls protagonists that players create, a nod to the idea of the character being a hero in any generic AAA video game. It's become such a popular meme over time that images of custom characters are often fitted with the copypasta, "That's John Darksoul, the titular protagonist of Dark Souls."

Now we have the "John Eldenring" meme, born here and now with this magnificent, bland man. And you thought you were so clever with all of your slider work. Smack in the middle of average is where it's at.

