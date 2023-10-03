Mean Girls has been uploaded to TikTok in its entirety – and it’s ruining my algorithm

In honor of Mean Girls Day, Paramount Pictures has decided to make the movie available for free... in 23 separate parts.

Fans can head on over to the official Paramount TikTok account, where the 97-minute film has been chopped into 23 roughly 4-minute-long chunks. If you're familiar with TikTok, videos are suggested to you on the 'For You' page according to a personalized algorithm (that guesses what you want to watch based on how you interact with content overall). Some users (including myself) have been unable to scroll through their For You page without a random 4-minute clip from Mean Girls being suggested every five or so videos – which is, arguably, not exactly the way films are meant to be watched. Still, each clip is filled with comments and fans seem to be living for the chaos.

The iconic film hit theaters nearly 20 years ago, and has cemented itself as a pop culture classic. Lindsay Lohan stars as new girl Cady Heron who moves from South Africa to the suburbs of Illinois and immediately finds herself involved with Regina George (Rachel McAdams) and her clique (Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried). A musical based on the film hit Broadway in 2018, and was adapted for a feature-length film set to hit theaters next year. Aptly dubbed Mean Girls: The Musical, the cast includes Renee Rapp, Angourie Rice, Avantika Vandanapu, Christopher Briney, John Hamm, and Busy Philipps.

The original Mean Girls can be streamed now on Paramount Plus, in case you'd rather watch it on a bigger screen.