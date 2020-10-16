Matt Damon trolls Ben Affleck over Robert Pattinson taking his Batman job

Lest we forget, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have had a long friendship spanning their entire careers, starting with their uncredited background roles in 1989's Field of Dreams and becoming Hollywood legend after they wrote Good Will Hunting together. Their friendship's still going strong in 2020 and you – yes, you! – can hang out with them, all in the name of charity.

The pair are working with Omaze to raise money for the organisation, and the promotional video is everything you could hope for. Damon and Affleck wind each other up, with Damon even picking at a soar spot of Affleck's.

"Come see Jason Bourne and Batman," offers Affleck, to which his friend answers: "Robert Pattinson's coming?" Affleck's going to need some Batspray for that burn. Watch the video below.

Matt & I are working working with @Omaze to offer you a chance to hang out with us in LA (once it’s safe). All donations will help @EasternCongo & @Water provide resources & support to those in need. Enter now at https://t.co/0YMZQlWqX9 pic.twitter.com/jEwFJSzSUvOctober 15, 2020

Robert Pattinson will play the Caped Crusader in the upcoming movie, The Batman, while Affleck previously stepped away from the role – only to recently sign on to play Batman in The Flash, a movie which will introduce DC's multiverse. So, technically, if you win, you would be going for dinner with the current Batman.

Pattinson's Batman was recently spotted filming in England's Liverpool (of all places) with set photos indicating that his character may have an interesting relationship with Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman. And while you wait to find out whether you've won a dinner date with Affleck and Damon in L.A., be sure to check out the best superhero movies to watch right now.