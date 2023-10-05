First look at Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' World War 2 drama Masters of the Air is here

The first look at Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' World War 2 drama Masters of the Air has landed.

Spielberg, Hanks, and Gary Goetzman are executive producing the show, reuniting for the third time after their previous World War 2 shows Band of Brothers and The Pacific. The new show is based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller, while John Orloff penned the scripts.

In the pictures, which you can see below, we see the star-studded cast in period dress – though no glimpses of warfare or anyone flying just yet. It already looks like the camaraderie between the men will be a key part of the show, too, following in the footsteps of Band of Brothers and The Pacific. There's also a hefty dose of old school cool thanks to those flying jackets and aviators.

The cast includes Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Ncuti Gatwa, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Rafferty Law.

"Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War 2," Goetzman said. "Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualize cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this 'singular event in the history of warfare.' We're thrilled that Apple TV Plus has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story."

The synopsis promises an emotional, action-packed historical series, which is nothing less than we'd expect from the creatives involved: "Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the "Bloody Hundredth") as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler's Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all."

The show's release date has also been revealed: the first two episodes will land on January 26, 2024, with episodes following weekly after that. The series will consist of nine episodes and will stream on Apple TV Plus.

