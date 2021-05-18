Mass Effect Legendary Edition patch notes focus on visual improvements and achievement fixes

A brand new list of Mass Effect Legendary Edition patch notes are here as of May 18.

Right now, you can download the new patch for Mass Effect Legendary Edition across all platforms. Relatively speaking, the new patch fixes some pretty minor issues across the remastered trilogy, including Achievements and Trophies not tracking properly, and improving textures in certain areas.

Outside of the day one patch for the remastered trilogy, this is the first major patch to be released by developer BioWare. Like the aforementioned update, this patch fixes minor graphical issues, but it's considerably larger than the day one update, coming in at around 11GB for players on PS4 and PS5.

Just below, you can find the full list of Mass Effect Legendary Edition patch notes (as per the official Mass Effect website).

Mass Effect Legendary Edition patch notes May 18

Fixed the main issue where the launcher would crash or become unresponsive on Xbox Series X when using a wireless headset.

Improved terrain textures in Mass Effect.

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly in Mass Effect.

Resolved an issue where the character code would sometimes not display in the squad menu in Mass Effect 2.

Improvements to pre-rendered cutscenes to reduce occasional artifacts in Mass Effect 2.

Improved lighting and shadows in some cinematics in Mass Effect 2.

Minor visual, rendering, and VFX improvements on some levels in Mass Effect 2.

Resolved minor text issues with achievements in Mass Effect 2.

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly in Mass Effect 3.

