Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck verified ahead of PC launch

Marvel's Spider-Man is officially Steam Deck verified ahead of its August 12 launch on PC, Insomniac Games has revealed.

If a game is Steam Deck verified it means that Valve tested it out on its portable PC and deemed it highly playable without requiring any additional steps from the player. That means you should be able to simply boot up Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on your Steam Deck and get to swinging and brawling right away without needing to tweak anything in the settings.

Valve has four categories of Steam Deck compatibility: Unknown, which just means they haven't had the time to test out the game yet; Unsupported, which means it straight up won't work; Playale, which means it'll work but might require some "manual tweaking;" and then Verified at the very top. In Valve's words, Verified games "work great on Steam Deck, right out of the box." Elden Ring, Stardew Valley, Stray, and Valheim are among the many games that have been verified on Steam Deck.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified! ✅August 3, 2022 See more

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered launches on PC on August 12. The port will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and it'll boast "higher quality" ray tracing than even the PS5 version, so expect some pretty dang lifelike reflections. Insomniac has also confirmed that the objectively better standalone follow-up, Marvel's Spider Man: Miles Morales, is on its way to PC and will launch sometime in the Fall.

