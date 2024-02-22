Marvel's Spider-Man 2's new suits are getting Barbie and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air comparisons from fans

The developer of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has released a charity suit pack, and players can't stop comparing the designs to Barbie and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

On February 21, Insomniac announced that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game+ would be heading to PS5 on March 7. The game's first major update will include things like a harder difficulty, ultimate levels, new suits, and much more. The free suits heading to the PlayStation title next month include more styles for Peter's symbiote story suits, and Marvel's Hellfire Gala suits for both Peter and Miles.

Outside of New Game+, Insomniac announced its partnership with Gameheads - a non-profit organization committed to empowering low-income youth and youth of color to thrive in both the tech and video game industries in the US - to release a paid-for suit pack. The Fly N' Fresh Suit Pack features a new suit each for Miles and Peter as well as 10 photo mode stickers and two photo mode frames.

You can learn more about Insomniac's partnership with Gameheads below.

The pack costs $4.99, and 100% of the purchase price will go to Gameheads when purchased between March 7, 2024, and April 5, 2024 - up to the $ 1 million mark. This is the first suit pack that Insomniac has ever charged for in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but it says fans don't need to worry about this becoming a trend. In fact, the Fly N' Fresh Suit Pack will be available for free to all players at a later date, a post on the PlayStation Blog reveals.

It's wonderful that Insomniac is working with Gameheads to release this pack, but it's received a lot of mixed reactions on the game's subreddit. The consensus is that fans are happy to support the organization, but aren't necessarily fans of the suit designs themselves - which is what's led to the posts below.

Compared to Peter and Miles' other looks, the Fly N' Fresh suits are definitely a lot more garish, but that's kind of the point. It was also revealed in the blog post above that the suits were inspired by the 90s B-Boy fashion trend and 90s television (which explains the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air comparisons) and designed in collaboration with Insomniac and Gameheads artists.