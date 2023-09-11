Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Times Square comparison shows just how much has changed since the first game

A Marvel's Spider-Man 2 visual comparison has made the sequel feel worth the wait thanks to just how much better developer Insomniac has made New York look.

As highlighted by Twitter user Okami Games, developer Insomniac has stepped up its game between Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (released for PC in 2022) and the soon-to-be-released Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PS5 . If you take a look at the two screenshots below, you're sure to see exactly what I mean - the PS5 version is brighter and more colourful, but also way busier, with a far greater density of vehicles and NPCs.

Direct comparison of Times Square in Spider-Man 2 and in Spider-Man Remastered.Left is Spider-Man Remastered running at Max settings on PC with ray tracing.Right is #SpiderMan2 running on PS5. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/1P0PomW0jUSeptember 10, 2023 See more

According to the tweet, the image on the left is from Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered which was captured on PC when the game was set to max settings with ray tracing switched on. On the right, we've got the same location from Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The image from the sequel looks almost photo-realistic with all of the city's lights popping on screen. There's also a lot more life in this second image with several more taxis and people walking down the street. Clearly, things have improved a lot from the first game on PS4.

We are now just over a month away from reuniting with Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is set to release exclusively on PS5 on October 20, 2023. If you want to get ahead of the game, it's probably a good idea to make some room on your PlayStation console's hard drive, as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will need at least 98GB on your PS5 - you can also start the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-load in just a few days time.