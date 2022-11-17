Marvel's Spider-Man 2 seemingly recasting Harry Osborn

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is apparently ditching the voice of Harry Osborn from the first game.

According to a since-deleted tweet from actor Scott Porter (handily captured on Imgur (opens in new tab)), Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is going in a different direction with Harry Osborn for the sequel. Developer Insomniac decided to go "photo real" for Osborn in Spider-Man 2, according to Porter, which left him out of a role since there's a drastic age gap between the actor and the character he portrayed.

"I was bummed but I get it. Gonna be an incredible game," Porter's tweet concluded. This tweet from the actor seemingly points to a rework of Harry Osborn behind the scenes, with developer Insomniac possibly redesigning the character's face, if they've truly titled towards "photo real" graphics instead.

You might recall a similar thing happened to none other than Peter Parker. When Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered launched in 2020, Insomniac gave Peter Parker a brand new face, apparently in order to "bring the best performances to players," Insomniac said at the time.

Considering Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is being designed exclusively for the new-gen PS5 console, perhaps it's not a huge surprise that Insomniac has apparently decided to overhaul another character for better looks. No matter the news, we finally know Harry Osborn is actually returning for the sequel in some capacity, at least.

Given Insomniac recently reassured fans that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is "still slated for 2023," it shouldn't be too long before we get another look at the highly anticipated sequel.

