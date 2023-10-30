Marvel's Spider-Man 2 director addresses Sandman plot hole: "This is the stuff that keeps me up at night"

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 's director has addressed the Sandman plothole and there isn't really any reason as to why the villain appeared in both games.

Speaking on IGN's Beyond! Podcast , Bryan Intihar - the director of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - talks all about the sequel, including that Sandman plothole. If you played the first Marvel's Spider-Man game, you'll probably remember Peter Parker's backpack item collectibles. In one of the backpacks, players will find a vial of sand, which is clearly a reference to the grainy Spider-Man villain, Sandman. As we now know, the villain somehow got out of the vial and became a boss in the sequel.

When asked on the podcast if there was an explanation behind this, Intihar simply said: "He's out" - proving that there really isn't a reason for Sandman to appear in both games, he just does. "See, this is the stuff that keeps me up at night," Intihar tells IGN, "when you guys talk about that I'm like 'Oh my God, I didn't think about that?! What are we going to do?!'" We should probably forget about the vial of sand for the benefit of Intihar's sleep schedule.

This isn't the only thing the Spidey sequel's director revealed in the podcast episode. On the topic of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Easter eggs , Intihar addressed the missing Nelson and Murdock sign and told fans to "stay tuned" giving Daredevil fans something to theorize about. It's not exactly clear what this means, but we've got our fingers crossed for some future DLC or maybe even a Marvel's Spider-Man 3.

In other Marvel news, Insomniac has confirmed that Marvel's Wolverine will take place in the same universe as the Spider-Man games . We're definitely getting ahead of ourselves here, but this could mean that the two superheroes could cross paths one day. With Daredevil's Murdock and Nelson also in the same universe, we wouldn't be surprised if Insomniac is working on its very own Marvel Cinematic Universe.