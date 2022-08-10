Marvel's new Deadpool ongoing series will feature 'relentless body horror' and 'hot romance'

A new Deadpool ongoing series will kick off this November, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Martin Coccolo. Marvel's announcement teases "riotous violence and relentless body horror," which sounds just about right for the Merc with a Mouth.

Deadpool #1 finds Wade Wilson auditioning for an elite mercenary group, the Atelier. He has 48 hours to kill one of the most famous supervillains in the world, but before he can he's kidnapped by the very same villain, who performs twisted experiments on Deadpool's body with "horrifying side effects."

Long story short, some "strange" is growing inside Wade.

Ick.

Deadpool #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Meanwhile, a "hot new romance" will spice things up, just in case the titular character doesn't have enough to occupy his time.

"I love chaos. And what is Deadpool if not chaos incarnate? I'm honored to take the reins for Wade's next solo adventure – expect romance, expect body horror, and expect a wild time!" Wong says in the announcement.

Coccolo adds, "Some time ago I got to do a 10-page story for Deadpool: Black, White & Blood. It was an awesome albeit short experience which left me wanting for more, so when I was asked if I wanted to take the reins of a new Deadpool series I responded with a resounding yes!"

He also praises Wong's writing for the series, and says, "They are the best! So I honestly couldn't be happier with this opportunity and I think, or at least hope, that readers notice how fun this project is for everyone involved and hopefully they hop on the ride with us!"

Deadpool #1 will be available November 2. Stay tuned for Marvel's full November solicitations, coming later this month at Newsarama.

Stay on top of everything coming for Marvel's mutants with our listing of all the new X-Men comics coming in 2022.