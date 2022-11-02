You'll never guess which Marvel character just exploded out of Deadpool's chest, Alien style

November 2's Deadpool #1 (opens in new tab) from writer Alyssa Wong, artists Martin Coccolo and Neeraj Menon, and letterer Joe Sabino showcases Wade Wilson's vaunted healing factor in the creepiest, grossest way that's ever been shown on panel - and it involves an extremely infamous Marvel villain.

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

In the story, the relatively newish villain the Harrower, a geneticist with the power of bio fusion and bio fission - meaning grafting biological material together and pulling it apart - kidnaps Deadpool with the plan of incubating a new kind of life she's created inside of him.

Harrower has deduced that Deadpool's unique and powerful healing factor will allow him to withstand the incubation process, enabling her to grow a creature that is a hybrid of a Klyntar symbiote (as in Venom) and her own plant monster creatures.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The problem is, Deadpool has been hired by the high-end assassin group the Atelier to kill Doctor Octopus as an audition for entry into their exclusive club. With his deadline for the hit just hours away, Deadpool manages to fight his way out of Harrower's clutches - but not before she successfully implants the symbiote hybrid inside him.

Deadpool fights his way to Doctor Octopus' hideout with every intention of killing him. But as he breaks into Doc Ock's lair, Deadpool is overcome with intense, wracking pain, preventing him from taking the kill shot and fulfilling his contract.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

And then, as Doctor Octopus looks on in confused horror, Deadpool's torso rips open Alien 'chestburster' style - but instead of a small, infant creature, what comes out is…

A fully grown clone of Carnage.

The disgustingly brutal story continues in December 14's Deadpool #2 (opens in new tab).

Read the best Deadpool stories of all time.