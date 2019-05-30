Marvel's Avengers project leaked gameplay info sounds like Destiny for superheroes

The Marvel's Avengers project that Square Enix has been quietly working on for the last few years now has its first public gameplay details, though probably not on purpose. The Avengers Project E3 2019 plan includes an appearance at the E3 2019 Coliseum, and the original description for the showcase on the Coliseum's site seems to have revealed more than Square Enix intended.

The website currently describes the half-hour presentation with this brief sentence: "Join Crystal Dynamics and Marvel Games for a Panel about Marvel’s The Avengers." Fortunately, our friends at PC Gamer copied down the full text of the longer version before it was changed. It reveals a lot. With emphasis added:

"Embrace your powers and join key members of the development team at Crystal Dynamics and the creative team at Marvel Games as they talk exclusively about the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers. This is the defining Avengers gaming experience: an epic action-adventure that combines cinematic storytelling with continuous single-player and co-operative gameplay. Moderated by Andrea Rene, assemble in teams up to four players, master extraordinary abilities, customize your heroes to fit your playstyle, and combine powers to defend an ever-expanding world under constant threat."

An action-adventure game that can transition from single-player to co-op, allowing for teams of up to four players, with each player controlling customized heroes, all set in an ever-expanding world. That all gives me the impression that Marvel's Avengers will have just as much in common with always-connected games like Destiny 2 and The Division 2 as it does with Spider-Man PS4 . My big question right now is whether we'll play as The Avengers and tweak them to suit our playstyles, or if we'll create our own heroes to fight alongside the likes of Captain Marvel and Thor.