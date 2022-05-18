Marvel teases a new game featuring Venom, Dr. Doom, and a zillion other characters

New Game Announcement! Tune in tomorrow at 10 AM PST. pic.twitter.com/TIHbrUqmOKMay 18, 2022 See more

A new Marvel game featuring dozens of characters will be revealed tomorrow, May 19, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST according to a short teaser that dropped today.

The official Marvel Twitter account released a brief video starring Riri Williams (Ironheart) and America Chavez fighting what look like Doombots sent by Dr. Doom. Venom is also hanging out, but it's less clear what side he's on. He's definitely just as flabbergasted as Riri when a big threat arrives off-screen to the text "oh snap," which seems like a winking nod to Thanos and his now-iconic snap.

The packed splash screen at the end of the teaser is arguably more informative. It includes logos for dozens upon dozens of characters and franchises ranging from Wolverine and Blade to Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman. Captain Marvel makes the list along with plenty more Spider-Man villains like Rhino and Doctor Octopus. Moon Knight , hot off the series starring Oscar Isaac, is there too, as is Doctor Strange, which is also enjoying quite a bit of buzz thanks to Doctor Strange 2 . Oh, and we can't forget Thanos and Doctor Doom, who line up with the teaser.

All of these characters start to make sense when you consider this mysterious Marvel game is the debut project for Second Dinner, a studio founded by former Hearthstone devs including Ben Brode, who was treated as the face of the game during his time at Blizzard. We don't know exactly what Second Dinner has in store, but something involving cards is a reasonable bet given the team's experience, and strategy card games do need a lot of characters.

Brode was quick to share in the excitement around today's teaser, and it's safe to assume his booming voice and bearded face will be part of the reveal. Just saying, if Brode's not there, we'll definitely be sad.

This mystery game is also backed by Nuverse, known for online mobile games like Ragnarok X: Next Generation and Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade. Second Dinner has also talked about building games with mobile platforms in mind, so while this game might not be a mobile exclusive, it'll probably be playable on phones.