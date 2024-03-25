Two Marvel shows fans thought might have been canceled get an update, and they're apparently "spectacular"

Marvel switched up its slate in 2023, with two shows losing their scheduled release dates altogether. Ironheart, which was due out last fall, and Wonder Man, which had a planned release this spring, were both removed from the list. This, combined with some reports from Disney that they’d quietly scrapped some projects, left fans concerned about their status.

Now, months later, we’ve finally had a positive update on the shows as Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed that they’re still on the way.

"Yeah, absolutely," he told Agents of Fandom about if they’re still coming out. "We’re editing both of those shows as we speak. They’re spectacular, they’re amazing, and they’re different… We’re able to explore corners of the universe that are really exciting. Riri Williams is one of them and I cannot wait for people to meet Simon Williams."

After being introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as she faces a new threat when she returns home to Chicago. The show was filmed back in 2022 and also stars Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross, and Manny Montana.

Meanwhile, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an actor who gains superpowers. The miniseries reintroduces Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, as well as starring Demetrius Grosse, Josh Gad, and Ed Harris. Filming kicked off in April 2023 before being impacted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. It resumed in January 2024, and it seems like it’s now concluded.

Next up for Marvel is Deadpool 3, which is officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie starring Ryan Reynolds sees his superhero make his official debut in the MCU, as he gets sucked into the machinations of the TVA.

