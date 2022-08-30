Ben Kingsley to return as Trevor Slattery in new Wonder Man series from Marvel Studios

Ben Kingsley is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Trevor Slattery in the studio's upcoming Wonder Man series for Disney Plus.

The show will center on Simon "Wonder Man" Williams, who made his comic book debut in The Avengers #9 back in 1964. After his wealthy industrialist father's company begins to fail thanks to its competitor Stark Industries, Simon is given superpowers by supervillain Baron Zemo, becoming a villain of his own until eventually crossing over to the good side – and joining the team – in The Avengers #160.

According to Variety (opens in new tab), Kingsley will have a significant role, though the amount of episodes he will appear in and details about the plot have yet to be revealed (Though Variety speculates that show will be a Hollywood satire given that both Slattery and Wonder Man have been actors in the comics). Kingsley first appeared as Trevor Slattery in Iron Man 3, and went on to star in the Marvel One-Shot spin-off All Hail the King in 2014. We wouldn't hear from the con man again until 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Wonder Man also sees the reteaming of Kingsley with Shang-Chi helmer Destin Daniel Cretton, as the director has signed on to executive produce. Andrew Guest, best known for his work on 30 Rock, Community, and Brooklyn 99, will serve as head writer.

For more, check out our list of every new Marvel movie and TV show flying your way in 2022 and beyond.